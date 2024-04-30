Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Up 0.7%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.55. 151,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 295,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

