W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65 to $4.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

