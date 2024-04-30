Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2024 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $236.00.

4/22/2024 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – EPAM Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $350.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $236.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – EPAM Systems is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – EPAM Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $369.00 price target on the stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.26. The company had a trading volume of 438,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,760. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.74.

Get EPAM Systems Inc alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.