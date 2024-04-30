Wrapped BNB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $326.67 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $887.59 million and approximately $326.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $573.51 or 0.00953676 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,547,653 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

