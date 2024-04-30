WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

WVS Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

