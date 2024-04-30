XXEC Inc. Acquires New Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 129,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Gentex accounts for approximately 3.5% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Gentex by 130.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

