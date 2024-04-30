Zcash Price Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $345.91 million and approximately $41.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $21.18 or 0.00035220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

