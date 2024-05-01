1,438,987 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Purchased by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,438,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,737,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.91% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,788,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,170,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,230,000 after buying an additional 985,692 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 1,179,970 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

