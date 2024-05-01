1,468 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,809. The company has a market capitalization of $418.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

