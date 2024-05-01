163,500 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000. Futu accounts for approximately 3.4% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Futu by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 433,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $68.92.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

