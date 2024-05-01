2,234 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,683,961,000 after purchasing an additional 217,567 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. 6,333,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621,923. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

