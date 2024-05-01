275,090 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 475,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,549. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

