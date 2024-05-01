312,383 Shares in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,000. Dimensional Global Credit ETF accounts for 2.4% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 14.20% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 21,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,015. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

