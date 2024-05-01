35,000 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Capri accounts for approximately 5.7% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Capri by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,945. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.