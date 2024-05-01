501,304 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 501,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 160,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

