565 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 565 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.2% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $481,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,972 shares of company stock valued at $620,667,449. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.17. 18,396,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.