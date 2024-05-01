807 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $504.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,145. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

