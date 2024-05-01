a16z Perennial Management L.P. Buys Shares of 597,873 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 597,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,000. Okta accounts for 8.1% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Okta by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Okta by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. 951,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

