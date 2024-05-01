a16z Perennial Management L.P. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.2% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.44. 2,089,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,992. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.69, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.