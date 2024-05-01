Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 934,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,047. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

