Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.95 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. 405,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

