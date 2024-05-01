Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 33.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.12.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.