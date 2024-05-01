Aergo (AERGO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.47 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Aergo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.
Buying and Selling Aergo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.