AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Update

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 744,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVAV

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $20,287,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $162.53. The stock had a trading volume of 443,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.