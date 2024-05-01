Aeterna Zentaris Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 3rd (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 3rd.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 81,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 368.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

