Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Aflac Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. Aflac has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

