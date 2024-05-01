AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee Purchases 1,400 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.
AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.
AGF Management Stock Performance
AGF Management stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.97. 24,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF Management
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.