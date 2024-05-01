AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee Purchases 1,400 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.

AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF Management stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.97. 24,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGF.B shares. TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

