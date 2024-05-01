Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.20-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.43.

Shares of APD traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.68. 1,174,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,984. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

