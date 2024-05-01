Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 10,030,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

BIRD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 2,777,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Allbirds by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

