Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 743,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

