Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

