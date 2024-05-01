Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,253. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

