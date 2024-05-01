Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

