Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. 149,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,023. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.