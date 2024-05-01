Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,697,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 616,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 163,329 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 424,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,577. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

