Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.