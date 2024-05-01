Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.70

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 1290129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 87.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,033,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

