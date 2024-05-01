AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

