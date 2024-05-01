Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 5635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.07).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.16 million, a PE ratio of -293.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.