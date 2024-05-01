Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor updated its FY24 guidance to $0.685-0.71 EPS.

Amcor Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 14,216,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

