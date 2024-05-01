Amcor plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.
Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.
Amcor Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 25,821,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,860. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
About Amcor
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
