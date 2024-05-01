American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
American Assets Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.
American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
AAT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 330,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,223. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
