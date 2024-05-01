American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,118 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $53,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000.

QGRO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $86.00.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

