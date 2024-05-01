American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53 to $5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.79.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

