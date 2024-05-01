American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $240.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

