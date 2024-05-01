Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 2,153,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,591. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.