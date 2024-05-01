Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 1st (ACGL, ACIW, AEP, AFN, AIN, AMKR, AMT, AMZN, APD, ARCB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 1st:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $106.00 to $95.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $220.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $272.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $143.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $263.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$340.00 to C$335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $84.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $159.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $10.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $112.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $50.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,640 ($45.72). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $234.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $139.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $94.00 to $86.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.40. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,210 ($15.20) to GBX 1,250 ($15.70). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $88.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $510.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$22.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$46.00 to C$47.50. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $146.00 to $142.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $900.00 to $1,001.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $269.00 to $271.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $90.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Argus from $260.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $937.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$60.00 to C$58.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $364.00 to $381.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $348.00 to $405.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $287.00 to $326.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

