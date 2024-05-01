Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $7.77 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 11.0% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded up $20.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.43. 857,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,448. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.56 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.