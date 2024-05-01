Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Couchbase comprises approximately 1.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.11% of Couchbase as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 45.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of BASE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,885. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

