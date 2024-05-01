Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $2.11 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Oracle comprises about 3.0% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.25. The company has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

